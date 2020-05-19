HEATH SPRINGS – Kathy Chapple Moseley, 68, died Friday, May 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Will James Chapple and Edna Louise Crowley Chapple.
Survivors include son, Donnie Moseley of Heath Springs; daughter, Melissa Gonzalez of Heath Springs; brother, Willie Chapple of Pageland; sisters, Mary Stogner of Lancaster and Dorothy Blackwell of Hartsville; and three grandchildren.
Graveside services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Pine Grove Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Rod Yow.
The family received friends from 1:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at the cemetery and other times at her home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 20, 2020