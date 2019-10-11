LANCASTER – Mrs. Kathy Diane Sutton Parris, 69, of Lancaster, widow of Carl Leonard Parris Sr., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born July 23, 1950, in Lesslie, a daughter of the late James Garfield Sutton and Margaret Pauline Norkett Sutton.

Mrs. Parris is survived by son, Carl Parris Jr. and his wife, Heidi, of Salisbury, N.C.; daughters, Margaret Matthews and her husband, Eric, of Fort Lawn and April Young and her husband, Roland, of Lancaster; her partner, Kenneth Ross of Lancaster; a sister, Betty Tindal of Lancaster; grandchildren, Carl Parris III, Angel Young, Marie Young and Wesley Parris; great-grandchildren, Adaleigh, Zaiden, Maddox, Scarlett and Vada; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Timbre Parris; two brothers, Johnny Sutton and Bobby Norkett; and two sisters, June Starnes and Diane Nunn.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Parris will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the chapel of Lancaster Funeral Home with the Rev. Donnie Birchfield officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Lancaster Funeral Home and other times at her home.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Parris.