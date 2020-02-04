LANCASTER – The funeral service for Kathy Elaine Chalmers, 68, will be held at 1 p.m., with a visitation one hour prior, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church in Lancaster. The Revs. Tim Larrimore, Mike Haynes Jr. and Douglas Snipes will officiate. Burial in Fort Jackson National will be held noon Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church building fund.
Mrs. Chalmers, widow of William Peter Chalmers, passed away Feb. 3, 2020. Born in Camden on July 10, 1951, she was the daughter of the late L. Harold Haynes and Ruby Curtis Haynes. She served in the Women's Army Corp and served in the Army for seven years.
Surviving is her daughter, Christie Chalmers of the home; sisters, Linda Dianne Wall (Ed) of Montgomery, Texas, and Gayle Haynes Snipes (Barry) of Lancaster; brother, Tommy Haynes of Columbia; sister-in-law, Vivian Haynes, wife of the late Rev. Mike Haynes, of Lancaster; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband; parents; and a brother, the Rev. Mike Haynes Sr.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 5, 2020