On Jan. 7, 2020, Kathy Irene Hallman Bowman went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was 66 years old.

Kathy was a resident of Lancaster County. She was born Jan. 7, 1954. She grew up in the Unity Community area and attended Buford High School. For over 20 years, Kathy worked as a barber/stylist.

Kathy is preceded by her parents, Thurlow and Loretta Suttle Hallman; and her brother, Michael Hallman.

Kathy is lovingly remembered and survived by her three daughters, Katrina Stewart, Kristin Blue (Doug) and Kaylee Davis (Johnny); her two sisters, Sandra Hallman and Deborah Vickery (Robert); her five grandchildren, Hayden, Landen, Kennedy, Little Johnny and Kinsley Mae; and her Pomeranian "fur baby," Hercules.

Kathy was an avid reader and enjoyed books on history. She enjoyed learning about the Revolutionary War times and looking up family history. Driving around to different cemeteries and researching family members was one of her favorite pastime activities. She also loved to sing, play music, complete word search puzzles, sit outdoors and visit with her loved ones. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She would often say how spending time with her grandbabies was like taking a happy pill.

Kathy was laid to rest on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Unity ARP Church. Pastor Charles Hammond performed her ceremony.

Her family would like to thank those who provided care and comfort and assisted Kathy before and after her passing. She will be forever missed.

Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 11, 2020

