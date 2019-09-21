LANCASTER – Katie Rollins Adams, 96, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
She was married to the late James Carson Adams.
Survivors include daughter, Linda McManus Mackey; four grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Services are 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in the chapel of Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Patrick Swells, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Sept. 21, 2019