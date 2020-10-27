Or Copy this URL to Share

HEATH SPRINGS – Keith Bernard "KB" Delly Jr., 29, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

He was a son of Keith Bernard Delly Sr. and Sherry Harris Patterson.

Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; daughters, Trinity Delly and Karmen Delly, both of Lancaster; sisters, Nakedre Delly of Lexington, DeAndra Brunson of Columbia and, Charisse Chappelle of Florence; and brother, Bobby Delly of Puyallup, Wash.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

