Keith Bernard "KB" Delly Jr.
HEATH SPRINGS – Keith Bernard "KB" Delly Jr., 29, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
He was a son of Keith Bernard Delly Sr. and Sherry Harris Patterson.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; daughters, Trinity Delly and Karmen Delly, both of Lancaster; sisters, Nakedre Delly of Lexington, DeAndra Brunson of Columbia and, Charisse Chappelle of Florence; and brother, Bobby Delly of Puyallup, Wash.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
