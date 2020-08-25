LANCASTER – Keith H. Copeland, 74, entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 10, 1946, the son of the late Thomas Ripley Copeland and Sara Maude Thompson Copeland.
Mr. Copeland served in the U.S. Navy and was a Mason with the Jackson Lodge. He was a Christian, loved God and singing in church. Mr. Copeland was a mechanical engineer and pilot for over 40 years. He loved flying, working on airplanes and attending airshows. He also enjoyed history and was an avid Elvis fan. Mr. Copeland could fix anything; he was a jack-of-all-trades. His joy in life came from his family and helping others. He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Mr. Copeland is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda Mungo Copeland; a daughter, Tonia Copeland Pate (David R. Pate) of Lancaster; two sons, Chris Robinson (Angela Jackson Robinson) of Kershaw and Darrin Keith Copeland of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Raven Baker, Isiah Baker, Christian Copeland, Christina Jackson and Daniel Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Draven and Kensey; a brother, Jerry Copeland (Linda) of Rock Hill; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Copeland was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Copeland and Donald Copeland.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mr. Copeland will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Immanuel Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Tim Anderson and Dale Roach.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Mr. Keith Copeland.