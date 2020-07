Or Copy this URL to Share

FORT LAWN – Kenn Flaa "Doodle" Parker, 69, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.

He was a son of the late Carl Matthew Parker and Sudie Herring Parker.

Survivors include daughter, Charlotte Bolin of Fort Lawn; brother, Wayne I. Parker of Lancaster; sister, Norma Ellen Neal of Rock Hill; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services were 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. David Sellers.

