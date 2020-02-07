LANCASTER – Kenneth Fenoy Fisher, 85, passed away Feb. 4, 2020.
He was the son of the late Claude P. Fisher and Elsie Cannon.
Mr. Fisher was employed by the Lancaster County Recycle Center.
Survivors include his wife, Ethel Maxwell Fisher of Lancaster; daughter, Dawn Reed of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jessica Reed of Heath Springs, Gary Reed of Bethpage, Tenn., and Brandi Reed of Clemmons, N.C.; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Fisher will be private.
A Simple Service Burial and Cremation is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Fenoy Fisher.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020