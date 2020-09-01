1/
Kenneth Francis Mann Jr.
1968 - 2020
LANCASTER – Kenneth Francis Mann Jr., 52, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Born in West Point, N.Y., he was a son of Kenneth Francis Mann Sr. and Connie Chandler Mann.
Survivors include his parents; son, Joshua Mann of Charlotte; daughter, Danellia Gross of Gastonia, N.C.; sister, Patty Mann Fowler; maternal grandmother, Betty Imlay; and one grandchild.
Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Braswell.
Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Destiny Bible Church, 2422 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
