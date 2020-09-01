Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Kenneth Francis Mann Jr., 52, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Born in West Point, N.Y., he was a son of Kenneth Francis Mann Sr. and Connie Chandler Mann.

Survivors include his parents; son, Joshua Mann of Charlotte; daughter, Danellia Gross of Gastonia, N.C.; sister, Patty Mann Fowler; maternal grandmother, Betty Imlay; and one grandchild.

Services were 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Stephen Braswell.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Destiny Bible Church, 2422 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

