LANCASTER – Kenneth Lynn Crenshaw, 75, died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, after an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

A native of Lancaster, Kenneth was a son of the late Troy Benjamin and Lillian Phillips Crenshaw.

He lived in Lancaster most of his life and worked as a carpenter with the family's residential construction business for more than 40 years, prior to his retirement. In his spare time, he loved woodworking, fishing, hunting and following Gamecock athletics. He was a member of Oakridge ARP Church.

Survivors include his son, Jeffrey A. Crenshaw (Rosalind) of Aiken; two granddaughters, Kaylee Lynne Crenshaw and Emily Kathleen Crenshaw; two nieces, Page Crenshaw and Courtney Peacock-Wolfe and her sons, Frank Peacock and Conner Wolfe, all of Columbia; and a nephew, Colton Crenshaw of Lancaster.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Troy Vernon Crenshaw.

A memorial service will be held ay 3 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Oak Ridge ARP Church in Heath Springs.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to M'Aiken a Difference Lewy Body Dementia Support Group, c/o DayBreak Adult Care Services Attn: Patrice Tavenier, 1028 Hayne Avenue, Aiken, SC 29801 or Oak Ridge ARP Church, 2774 McIlwain Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058.

For more information on Lewy Body Dementia, visit the Lewy Body Dementia Association at

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Harbor Chase of Aiken, the hospice staff of Medical Services of America and Andrea France for taking care of Kenneth during his time in Aiken.

715 East Pine Log Road

Aiken , SC 29803

803-641-4401

