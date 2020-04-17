Kierra Simone Anthony

LANCASTER – Kierra Simone Anthony, 28, died Thursday, April 9, 2020.
She was a daughter of Cameron Anthony and Ursula Stover.
Survivors include her parents of Lancaster; brother, Demario Stover of Lancaster; sisters, Kaylan Stover and Staquisha Montgomery, both of Lancaster; and maternal grandmother, Millie Stover of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, officiated by the Rev. Tammy Wheeler.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 18, 2020
