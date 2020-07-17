Or Copy this URL to Share

LANCASTER – Konesha Kureston Patterson, 28, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

She was a daughter of Joy Roof McIlwain.

Survivors include son, Mar'Quavis Howze of Lancaster; daughters, Ty'Kira Howze, Jalashia Howze and A'Alyiah Kirk, all of Lancaster; brothers, La'Jarvis Izzard, De'Marcus Izzard, Na'Jay McIlwain, Amondra McIlwain and Zach Stevens, all of Lancaster, and Curtis Jones of Kershaw; and grandfather, Johnny Roof of Lancaster.

Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

