1/
Konesha Kureston Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Konesha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Konesha Kureston Patterson, 28, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
She was a daughter of Joy Roof McIlwain.
Survivors include son, Mar'Quavis Howze of Lancaster; daughters, Ty'Kira Howze, Jalashia Howze and A'Alyiah Kirk, all of Lancaster; brothers, La'Jarvis Izzard, De'Marcus Izzard, Na'Jay McIlwain, Amondra McIlwain and Zach Stevens, all of Lancaster, and Curtis Jones of Kershaw; and grandfather, Johnny Roof of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved