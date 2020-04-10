LANCASTER – La'Mario Tyrell Myers, 24, died Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was a son of the Mario T. Myers and Melissa Tucker.
Survivors include his mother and father, both of Lancaster; grandmother, Linda T. Myers of Lancaster; sisters, Maricia Myers and Mekendra Hood, both of Lancaster; brother, Kenneth Hood Jr. of Lancaster; grandfather, Antonio Grier of Lancaster; great-grandmothers, Queen Patterson and Barbara Myers, both of Lancaster; stepmother, Maheni Foster Myers of Lancaster; stepsisters, Shaquetta Foster, Clarice Moore and Vernicia Foster, all of Lancaster; and stepbrother, Phillip Moye Jr. of Lancaster.
Graveside services are 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, at Mt. Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. James Scott and Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 11, 2020