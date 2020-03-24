Ladarius Akeem Moore, 24, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was the son of Sharon Miles and Dennis Moore.
Survivors include daughters, Aubrey Moore, Nylah Moore and Janelle DosDos of Monroe; his parents of Lancaster; paternal grandmother, Annie Moore Watkins of Lancaster; brothers, Marquis Moore, Khyran Moore, Jaquan Moore, Kenny Blackmon and Vontae Kirkland, all of Lancaster; and sisters, Malijah Moore and Paula Hunter, both of Lancaster.
Private services are 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Revs. Otis Lathan and Malik Mackey, with burial in Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Stewart Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 25, 2020