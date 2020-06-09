Larry Edward Pressley
LANCASTER – Larry Edward Pressley, 65, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was a son of the late Roy Pressley and Betty Sims Pressley. He was married to Louise Estes Pressley.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Laura Pressley Wright, Lisa Pressley Lloyd, Lindsey Pressley Tisdale and Leslie Pressley Braswell; brother, Marty Pressley; sister, Shelby Rollings; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services were 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Broughton.
Viewing was 10-11 a.m. at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Buford Softball Program, Buford High School, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
