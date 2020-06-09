LANCASTER – Larry Edward Pressley, 65, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

He was a son of the late Roy Pressley and Betty Sims Pressley. He was married to Louise Estes Pressley.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Laura Pressley Wright, Lisa Pressley Lloyd, Lindsey Pressley Tisdale and Leslie Pressley Braswell; brother, Marty Pressley; sister, Shelby Rollings; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services were 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Lancaster Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Broughton.

Viewing was 10-11 a.m. at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Buford Softball Program, Buford High School, 4290 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge.

