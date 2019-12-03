Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Gene Cauthen. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel 3700 Forest Lawn Dr Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Memorial service 1:00 PM Matthews United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Gene Cauthen of Matthews, N.C., died peacefully at home after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.

He was born March 8, 1945, to loving parents, Willie S. Cauthen and William Melvin Cauthen.

He grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Buford High School. He attended the University of South Carolina Lancaster campus.

He began his career in the metals business with Reynolds Aluminum. After working with several metal companies, he founded Industrial Alloys Inc. in 1983. After 28 years, he retired in 2011.

He was a member of the Masons and Shriners for 56 years. He served as Master of Matthews Lodge No. 461 in 1997. He was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church.

Larry thoroughly enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved being with friends and family, especially at his home at Holden Beach. He enjoyed golf, football and every kind of fishing. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others and was a friend you could count on.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joye Carnes Cauthen of Matthews; daughter, Kimberly Garner and husband, Chris, of Weddington; son, Christopher and his wife, Sharon, of Weddington; as well as four grandchildren, Grace Garner, Emma Garner, Anna Cauthen and Ryan Cauthen. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William B. Cauthen and Danny M. Cauthen.

Although his physical being is no longer here, his spirit and love will never leave. His memory, smiles, laughter and love will always be in his family's hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.7, at Matthews United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Commons. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Larry Gene Cauthen of Matthews, N.C., died peacefully at home after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer.He was born March 8, 1945, to loving parents, Willie S. Cauthen and William Melvin Cauthen.He grew up in Lancaster and graduated from Buford High School. He attended the University of South Carolina Lancaster campus.He began his career in the metals business with Reynolds Aluminum. After working with several metal companies, he founded Industrial Alloys Inc. in 1983. After 28 years, he retired in 2011.He was a member of the Masons and Shriners for 56 years. He served as Master of Matthews Lodge No. 461 in 1997. He was a member of Matthews United Methodist Church.Larry thoroughly enjoyed life and never met a stranger. He loved being with friends and family, especially at his home at Holden Beach. He enjoyed golf, football and every kind of fishing. He enjoyed sharing his faith with others and was a friend you could count on.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joye Carnes Cauthen of Matthews; daughter, Kimberly Garner and husband, Chris, of Weddington; son, Christopher and his wife, Sharon, of Weddington; as well as four grandchildren, Grace Garner, Emma Garner, Anna Cauthen and Ryan Cauthen. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, William B. Cauthen and Danny M. Cauthen.Although his physical being is no longer here, his spirit and love will never leave. His memory, smiles, laughter and love will always be in his family's hearts.A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.7, at Matthews United Methodist Church.Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the Commons. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Matthews United Methodist Church, 801 S. Trade St., Matthews, NC 28105.Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Published in The Lancaster News on Dec. 4, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close