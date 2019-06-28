LANCASTER – Larry Kennedy, 64, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was the son of the late Chalmus Kennedy and the late Alice Talford Kennedy.
Survivors include daughters, Tamara Clyburn, Latoya Clyburn and Catherine Kennedy, all of Lancaster; brother, Calvin Kennedy of Greensboro, N.C.; sisters, Mamie Bell of Lancaster and Sherry Ross of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, in the chapel of Crawford Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen and Pastor Ron E. Gaines, with burial at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 29, 2019