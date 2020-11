LANCASTER – Larry Paul Harrison, 75, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.He was born April 22, 1945, in Columbia, a son of the late Phillip Harrison and Opal Gunter Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a Mason and member of the Antioch Lodge. Mr. Harrison served the state of South Carolina in law enforcement for over 30 years.A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Harrison will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Richard Coleman officiating.Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife, Margaret M. Harrison of Lancaster; a son, Paul Harrison and his wife, Teri, of Kershaw; two daughters, Sharon Cato and her husband, Scott, of Lancaster and Michelle Jordan and her husband, Gene, of Edgemoor; two brothers, Jerry Harrison and his wife, Linda, of Chapin and Johnny Harrison and his wife, Tondia, of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren, Ashley Bradley (Tyler), Brandon Cato (Carley), Allen Jordan, David Jordan, Amber Harrison, Adam Harrison (Kendal), Dylan Harrison (Haley) and Tyler Higgins (fiancée, Emily Dobbs); and five great-grandchildren, Braidyn, Adilyn, Westlyn, Axel and Parker.He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Harrison; and a sister-in-law, Molly Harrison.Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, 11530 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28226.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Harrison.