Larry Paul Harrison
1945 - 2020
LANCASTER – Larry Paul Harrison, 75, of Lancaster passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 22, 1945, in Columbia, a son of the late Phillip Harrison and Opal Gunter Harrison. Mr. Harrison was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was also a Mason and member of the Antioch Lodge. Mr. Harrison served the state of South Carolina in law enforcement for over 30 years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Harrison will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Richard Coleman officiating. 
Mr. Harrison is survived by his wife, Margaret M. Harrison of Lancaster; a son, Paul Harrison and his wife, Teri, of Kershaw; two daughters, Sharon Cato and her husband, Scott, of Lancaster and Michelle Jordan and her husband, Gene, of Edgemoor; two brothers, Jerry Harrison and his wife, Linda, of Chapin and Johnny Harrison and his wife, Tondia, of Rock Hill; eight grandchildren, Ashley Bradley (Tyler), Brandon Cato (Carley), Allen Jordan, David Jordan, Amber Harrison, Adam Harrison (Kendal), Dylan Harrison (Haley) and Tyler Higgins (fiancée, Emily Dobbs); and five great-grandchildren, Braidyn, Adilyn, Westlyn, Axel and Parker.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Don Harrison; and a sister-in-law, Molly Harrison.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Broadcasting Network, 11530 Carmel Commons Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28226.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Harrison.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
