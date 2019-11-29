LANCASTER – Lashay Stover, 37, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2019.
She was the daughter of Peggy Twitty.
Survivors include sons, Quavis Hayden and D'Markieoun Clyburn, both of Heath Springs; daughter, Shay'nijaonna Hayden of Heath Springs; sister, Martika Twitty of Lancaster; brothers, Ed Twitty and Jason Twitty, both of Heath Springs; and grandmother, Willie Bell Twitty of Heath Springs.
Services are 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. James Coleman, with entombment in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing is 1-7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Nov. 30, 2019