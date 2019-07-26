Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Catoe Bailey. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER - Mrs. Laura Catoe Bailey, 72, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019.

She was born April 25, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late James Luther Catoe and Edith Robertson Catoe. She was the wife of Ned "Skip" Bailey Jr.

Mrs. Bailey was a godly woman and lived her life by scripture. She was so exuberant and vivacious that she lit up a room whenever she walked in. Mrs. Bailey loved cross stitching, gardening, traveling, lighthouses and talking on the phone.

Her passion was taking care of others, as she did with her mother-in-law. Mrs. Bailey loved her family and her cat, "Smudgey." She was a member of Second Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband of 26 years, Ned "Skip" Bailey Jr.; son, Brian Twitty of Charlotte; daughter, Angie Brown and her husband, Preston, of Blythewood; grandchildren, Megan Shettle (Kenny) of Columbia and Phoenix Pruitt of Raleigh, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Emerson Kate Shettle and one due in February; sister, Dorothy Johnson (Jim) of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister-in-law, Alison Barnes (Joe) of Houston; nieces and nephews, Lindsey Ebert (Colby), Bailey Barnes (Gigi), Courtney Johnson, Elizabeth Roueche (Jason), Dixon Hill and Graham Hill; great-nieces, Emilee and Rylee; great-nephew, James; and a special grandson, Evans Ebert.

Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her parents.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. Bailey will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Larry Helm. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, July 25, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster SPCA, P.O. Box 3042, Lancaster, SC 29721.

Published in The Lancaster News on July 24, 2019

