KERSHAW – LaVada Sue Denkins Cutcher, 76, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Avis Denkins and Beatrice Suratt Denkins Randall.
Survivors include daughter, Laronda Petersen; sons, Ronald Zarko and Leo Zarko; sisters, Vania Plamondon, Barbara Davis and Freda Woolwine; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Westville, officiated by Pastor Andrew Flippo, with burial to follow.
Memorials may be made to Kershaw Church of God, 138 Pine Ridge Drive, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 9, 2020