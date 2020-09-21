LANCASTER – Laverne Hughes Massey, 52, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Solomon Hughes Jr. and the late Levetrice Cunningham Hughes. She was married to Thomas James Massey.

Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; son, Thomas Massey of Lancaster; daughter, Neshawn Lloyd of Lancaster; brother, Wayne Hughes of Lancaster; sisters, Janet "Cookie" Hughes and Patricia Haile of Lancaster; godparents, George and Sherry Nivens of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at the Rock Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

