1/
Laverne Hughes Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Laverne Hughes Massey, 52, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Solomon Hughes Jr. and the late Levetrice Cunningham Hughes. She was married to Thomas James Massey.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; son, Thomas Massey of Lancaster; daughter, Neshawn Lloyd of Lancaster; brother, Wayne Hughes of Lancaster; sisters, Janet "Cookie" Hughes and Patricia Haile of Lancaster; godparents, George and Sherry Nivens of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial at the Rock Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Service
02:00 PM
Crawford Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved