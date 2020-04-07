LANCASTER – Leatha Purvis Nelson, 90, died Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Willard Purvis and the late Suzie Dukes Purvis.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila Nelson and Barbara Nelson, both of Lancaster; sons, Richard Nelson of Bronx, N.Y., and Tony Nelson of Staten Island, N.Y.; and sisters, Vivian Monell of Charlotte and Francis Purvis of Brooklyn.
Graveside services are noon Wednesday, April 8, at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Kenneth Cauthen.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 8, 2020