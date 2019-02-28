Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee Olin Small. View Sign

LANCASTER – Lee Olin Small, 59, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

He was born May 23, 1959, the younger son of the late Henry Black and Mabel Brand Small.

He is survived by his children, a son, Andrew Joseph "Andy" Small and daughter, Amber Lee Small, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ansley Elizabeth Small and Mason Lee Small; brother, Keith (Sheila) Small; sisters, Rachel (Chuck) Montgomery, MaeBeth Hinson and Dorothy Lou Small (Phil Purpura); nieces, Martha Ann Truesdale, Beth Lundy, Kayla Small and Leah Montgomery.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Chad Henry Byrd.

Lee grew up in the Rich Hill community and was proud to be grandson and namesake of Orie Lea Small, nephew and namesake of the late W. Olin Small, and great-nephew of Corporal Olin Small.

He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church and professed his Christian faith, often including how much being an RA at Rich Hill meant to him.

Lee was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and was seldom seen without wearing a Clemson shirt and cap. He was very proud of their most recent and third national championship.

He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a talented diesel mechanic, farmer and carpenter, until an injury in 2008 left him disabled. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His kind, gentle and loving nature endeared him to friends and family and to the pets and other animals he knew and loved.

The family suggests memorials be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, Rich Hill Community Center, 2607 Rocky River Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, or to the animal society or shelter of your choice.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home, 709 N. White Street, Lancaster.

Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Rod Yow, church pastor, with burial in the church cemetery.

Notes to the family may be made at

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Small. LANCASTER – Lee Olin Small, 59, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.He was born May 23, 1959, the younger son of the late Henry Black and Mabel Brand Small.He is survived by his children, a son, Andrew Joseph "Andy" Small and daughter, Amber Lee Small, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ansley Elizabeth Small and Mason Lee Small; brother, Keith (Sheila) Small; sisters, Rachel (Chuck) Montgomery, MaeBeth Hinson and Dorothy Lou Small (Phil Purpura); nieces, Martha Ann Truesdale, Beth Lundy, Kayla Small and Leah Montgomery.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Chad Henry Byrd.Lee grew up in the Rich Hill community and was proud to be grandson and namesake of Orie Lea Small, nephew and namesake of the late W. Olin Small, and great-nephew of Corporal Olin Small.He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church and professed his Christian faith, often including how much being an RA at Rich Hill meant to him.Lee was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and was seldom seen without wearing a Clemson shirt and cap. He was very proud of their most recent and third national championship.He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a talented diesel mechanic, farmer and carpenter, until an injury in 2008 left him disabled. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His kind, gentle and loving nature endeared him to friends and family and to the pets and other animals he knew and loved.The family suggests memorials be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, Rich Hill Community Center, 2607 Rocky River Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, or to the animal society or shelter of your choice.Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home, 709 N. White Street, Lancaster.Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Rod Yow, church pastor, with burial in the church cemetery.Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com. Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Small. Funeral Home Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster

709 North White Street Post Office Box 339

Lancaster , SC 29720

(803) 286-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close