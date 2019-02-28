LANCASTER – Lee Olin Small, 59, passed away Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
He was born May 23, 1959, the younger son of the late Henry Black and Mabel Brand Small.
He is survived by his children, a son, Andrew Joseph "Andy" Small and daughter, Amber Lee Small, both of Lancaster; grandchildren, Ansley Elizabeth Small and Mason Lee Small; brother, Keith (Sheila) Small; sisters, Rachel (Chuck) Montgomery, MaeBeth Hinson and Dorothy Lou Small (Phil Purpura); nieces, Martha Ann Truesdale, Beth Lundy, Kayla Small and Leah Montgomery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Chad Henry Byrd.
Lee grew up in the Rich Hill community and was proud to be grandson and namesake of Orie Lea Small, nephew and namesake of the late W. Olin Small, and great-nephew of Corporal Olin Small.
He was a member of Rich Hill Baptist Church and professed his Christian faith, often including how much being an RA at Rich Hill meant to him.
Lee was an avid Clemson Tiger fan and was seldom seen without wearing a Clemson shirt and cap. He was very proud of their most recent and third national championship.
He was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and a talented diesel mechanic, farmer and carpenter, until an injury in 2008 left him disabled. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. His kind, gentle and loving nature endeared him to friends and family and to the pets and other animals he knew and loved.
The family suggests memorials be made to Rich Hill Baptist Church, 1557 E. Doc Garris Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, Rich Hill Community Center, 2607 Rocky River Road, Heath Springs, SC 29058, or to the animal society or shelter of your choice.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at Lancaster Funeral Home, 709 N. White Street, Lancaster.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Rich Hill Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Rod Yow, church pastor, with burial in the church cemetery.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 27, 2019