KERSHAW – Lemuel Marvin Bradley, 93, died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
He was a son of the late Lemuel Lamar Bradley and Lillie Catoe Bradley. He was married to Clarine Sullivan Ogburn Bradley.
Survivors include his wife; son, Wayne Bradley of Fountain Inn; daughters, Kathy Bradley Raines of Great Falls and Melissa Bradley Altman of Summerville; stepchildren, Wayne Ogburn of Columbia, Janice O. Conroy of Waxhaw, N.C., and Holley O. Williams of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Laura B. Faile of Kershaw; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, in the sanctuary of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Jefferson, officiated by the Revs. Terry Corder and Bobby Joyner, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family greeted friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice
.