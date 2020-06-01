LANCASTER – Lennie Lee Terry Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home at the age of 81.
He was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Luther Lee Terry and Nancy Ashley Terry, and was the husband of Mary Lee Mackey Terry.
Mr. Terry retired as a supervisor from Springs Industries and began his life's dream of being a farmer. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a Mason with the Jackson Masonic Lodge. Mr. Terry was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Terry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Mackey Terry; a son, Lennie L. Terry Jr.; a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Terry Stogner (Jerry); four grandchildren, Tiffany Storey, Chuck Balkcum, Jr., Matthew Balkcum and Benjamin Balkcum; and four great grandchildren, Noah Storey, Chloe Balkcum, Abby Balkcum and Mason Balkcum.
Mr. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael "Tarzan" Terry; and four sisters, Cathy Cudd, Shirley Parker, Janie Cudd and Beverly Rain.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Terry is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Taylors Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tommy Howell. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Taylors Grove Baptist Church, 2382 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Terry.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.