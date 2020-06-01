Lennie Lee Terry Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Lennie Lee Terry Sr., loving husband and father of two children, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his home at the age of 81.
He was born Dec. 17, 1938, in Lancaster, a son of the late Luther Lee Terry and Nancy Ashley Terry, and was the husband of Mary Lee Mackey Terry. 
Mr. Terry retired as a supervisor from Springs Industries and began his life's dream of being a farmer. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was a Mason with the Jackson Masonic Lodge. Mr. Terry was a member of Taylors Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Terry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Lee Mackey Terry; a son, Lennie L. Terry Jr.; a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Terry Stogner (Jerry); four grandchildren, Tiffany Storey, Chuck Balkcum, Jr., Matthew Balkcum and Benjamin Balkcum; and four great grandchildren, Noah Storey, Chloe Balkcum, Abby Balkcum and Mason Balkcum.
Mr. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael "Tarzan" Terry; and four sisters, Cathy Cudd, Shirley Parker, Janie Cudd and Beverly Rain.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mr. Terry is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at Taylors Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Tommy Howell. Due to ongoing public health concerns, the family asks that those who consider attending will use all judgment and discernment and follow the recommendations of the CDC and Governor.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Taylors Grove Baptist Church, 2382 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Terry.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Taylors Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved