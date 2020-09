Or Copy this URL to Share

CHESTER – Leonard Mackey, 68, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

A private committal service with military rites is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Rock Hill Memorial Gardens.

Celebration of life is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Victory Christian Center, 7228 King's Ridge Drive, Charlotte, officiated by Pastor Robyn Gool.

Visitation is 12:30 p.m.

King's Funeral Home in Chester is in charge.

