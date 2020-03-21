LANCASTER – Lester Eugene "Pop" Culp, 74, of Lancaster passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at MUSC Health-Lancaster.
He was born May 16, 1945, in Lancaster, a son of the late Carl Lyle Culp and Sarah Idell Robinson Culp.
Mr. Culp was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He loved to collect different items and go to yard sales and enjoyed woodworking. Mr. Culp was a Mason and Shriner. Most of all, he loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Culp was held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, from the graveside with Masonic Rites at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Steven F. Pace officiating.
Mr. Culp is survived by his companion, Dianne Altman Culp of Lancaster; a daughter, Angelia Culp Melton and her fiancé, Darrin Myers, of Lancaster; a grandson, Jason Melton and his wife, Samantha; two great-grandchildren, Bayleigh Melton and William Melton; and two life-long friends, Dub Snipes and George Revels.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dennise Milam "Granny" Culp; and two brothers, Franklin Floyd Culp and William Carl Culp.
The family received friends following the service, and at other times at the home of Angelia C. Melton.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 3731 Lynwood Drive, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Culp.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 21, 2020