1/
Lester Witherspoon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERSHAW – Lester Witherspoon, 71, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
He was a son of the late Willienus Witherspoon and the late Ina Macie Lindsey Witherspoon. He was married to Geneva Crowder Witherspoon.
Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; sons, Mark Witherspoon of Charlotte and Isaac Witherspoon of Fort Gordon, Ga.; brother, Apostle Howard Witherspoon of Lancaster; and sister, Virginia Izzard of Lancaster.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Anton Shipp, with burial in Highland Height Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved