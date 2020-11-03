KERSHAW – Lester Witherspoon, 71, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

He was a son of the late Willienus Witherspoon and the late Ina Macie Lindsey Witherspoon. He was married to Geneva Crowder Witherspoon.

Survivors include his wife of Kershaw; sons, Mark Witherspoon of Charlotte and Isaac Witherspoon of Fort Gordon, Ga.; brother, Apostle Howard Witherspoon of Lancaster; and sister, Virginia Izzard of Lancaster.

Services are 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Anton Shipp, with burial in Highland Height Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

