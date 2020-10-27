1/
Letha R. (Smith) Clyburn
LANCASTER – Letha Ree Smith Clyburn, 55, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Robert Smith and the late Letha McBride Clyburn. She was married to Randy Clyburn.
Survivors include her husband of Kershaw; daughter, Destiny "Simone" Clyburn of Kershaw; sons, Randy "Desmond" Clyburn of Lancaster, Andrick "Spud" Richardson of Mount Croghan and Javaris Clyburn of Kershaw; sister, Joyce Smith Blakeney of Pageland; brothers, Jimmy Smith of Monroe, Robert Smith Jr. and Roger Smith, both of Pageland; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Johnson, with burial in the church cemetery.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Lancaster News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Crawford Funeral Home
