LANCASTER – Letha Ree Smith Clyburn, 55, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

She was a daughter of the late Robert Smith and the late Letha McBride Clyburn. She was married to Randy Clyburn.

Survivors include her husband of Kershaw; daughter, Destiny "Simone" Clyburn of Kershaw; sons, Randy "Desmond" Clyburn of Lancaster, Andrick "Spud" Richardson of Mount Croghan and Javaris Clyburn of Kershaw; sister, Joyce Smith Blakeney of Pageland; brothers, Jimmy Smith of Monroe, Robert Smith Jr. and Roger Smith, both of Pageland; and four grandchildren.

Graveside services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Jonathan Johnson, with burial in the church cemetery.

Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.

