LANCASTER – Levi Beckett Small, infant son of Donavon and Amy Wright Small, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020.
Levi was born on March 9, at Novant Presbyterian Hospital-Charlotte.
Those left to cherish Levi's memory include his parents, Donavon and Amy Small; a brother, Drake Small; a sister, Khloe Small; maternal grandparents, Joe and Melissa Wright; paternal grandparents, Amy Crump (Eddie), and Donald Small (Teresa); great-grandparents, Billy and Mary Lou Mosley, Mary Kirkley, Loyd and Vickie Small and Edna Price; an uncle, Joseph Wright (Katelyn); and a cousin, Harper Wright.
Levi was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Joe Ben and Evelena Wright, and Wylie Kirkley.
The family will hold a private service of remembrance for Levi at a later date.
The family appreciates the prayers and concerns extended to them during this time. ?
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, is caring for the family of Levi.
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 11, 2020