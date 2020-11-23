1/1
Levon Thomas Parker
1932 - 2020
LANCASTER – Levon Thomas Parker, 88, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born July 20, 1932, in Climax, Ga., a daughter of the late Charlie Thomas and Annie Smith Thomas. She was the wife of the late Garland Parker.
Mrs. Parker enjoyed sewing and cooking. She retired from Springs Industries as a sewer. Her dogs and cats were her pride and joy and she loved them dearly.
Mrs. Parker is survived by her caregivers, a niece, Sandra Mungo and a nephew, Jeffrey Thomas; and other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Parker; her daughter, Rhonda Jean Mangum; four brothers, Wilbert Thomas, Frank Thomas, Charles Thomas and Leon Godwin; and two sisters, Louise Adams and Lois Adams.
The celebration of life graveside service for Mrs. Parker was 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Camp Creek Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Mellichamp.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 311 N. Main St. B, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Camp Creek Baptist Church, 998 Potter Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Levon Parker.

Published in The Lancaster News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
