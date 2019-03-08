Lewis Bracey Jr., 67, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
He was the son of the late Rev. Lewis Bracey Sr. and Flettie Mae Williams Bracey and was married to Barbara Johnson Bracey.
Survivors include his wife of Lancaster; sons, Jermaine Bracey of Charlotte and Cedric Bracey of Charleston, W.V.; sisters, Minnie B. Carmichael and Lula Mae Bracey, both of Patterson, N.J., Flettie G. Bracey, Ruth A. Bracey and Carrie Bracey, all of Westville, and Bobbie J. Fowler of Camden; and two grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday, March 11, officiated by the Revs. Jerusha Gaither and Eddie Moore at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, at Stewart Funeral Home.
Stewart Funeral Home
4893 Kershaw Camden Highway
Heath Springs, SC 29058
(803) 273-8811
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 10, 2019