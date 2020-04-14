KERSHAW – Lewis "Jabo" Sims, 81, died Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was a son of the late Bill and Lula Faile Sims. He was married to Annie Blake West Sims.
Survivors include his wife of the home; children, Tracy L. Davis, Denise C. Phillips of Kershaw and Chris Connell of Charleston; sisters, Mildred S. Kinsey and Nita S. Yates; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Kershaw City Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Bart Miles and Bryant D. Fersner, with burial to follow. The public is invited, and the family will acknowledge friends at the graveside.
Viewing is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, at Baker Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Flat Creek Baptist Church, 3737 Victory Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Published in The Lancaster News on Apr. 15, 2020