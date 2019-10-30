Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Corie Lowe (Carroll) McAteer. View Sign Service Information Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Charlotte Highway Lancaster , SC 29721 (803)-283-2100 Send Flowers Obituary

LANCASTER – Mrs. Lillian Corie Lowe Carroll McAteer, 96, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Van Wyck on March 14, 1923, the daughter of the late Thomas Ely Carroll and Mollie L. Estridge Carroll and was the wife of the late Winford "Wink" Ervin McAteer.

Mrs. McAteer retired from Springs Industries after more than 40 years. She was a very devoted Christian lady who loved her church and her family. Mrs. McAteer did not want to leave her earthly home until she knew each member of her family was saved.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and doing her four daily devotionals. Mrs. McAteer enjoyed traveling, gardening and fishing and was a great baker. She and her husband were king and queen of Bojangles. Mrs. McAteer was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.

Mrs. McAteer is survived by her daughters, Dianne Sweatt and her husband, Billy, of Lancaster, Janice Bowers and her fiancé, Bill Anderson, of Calabash, N.C., and Judy Hammond and her husband, Ricky, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Corey Payne (Mandi), Chad Payne (Melissa), Scott White (Amanda), Gina Burn (Richard) and Dustin Sweatt (Leah); great-grandchildren, Blake Payne, Caden Payne, Rilee Payne, Caleb Payne, Erin Payne, Claire Payne, Hayden White, Harper White, Drew Burn, Savana Burn, Matthew Sweatt, Garrett Sweatt, Tanner Sweatt and Bryson Sweatt; and a sister, Laura Williams.

Mrs. McAteer was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a great-grandson, Chandler Payne; brothers, William Carroll, Walter Carroll, John Carroll, Robert Carroll, Clayton Carroll, Luther Carroll and Charley Carroll; sisters, Mary Carroll Osborne and Daisy Carroll Osborne; and sons-in-law, Max Bowers and Mike Payne.

The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. McAteer was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Burgess and Michael Jarrell. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and at other times at her home.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. McAteer. LANCASTER – Mrs. Lillian Corie Lowe Carroll McAteer, 96, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her home.She was born in Van Wyck on March 14, 1923, the daughter of the late Thomas Ely Carroll and Mollie L. Estridge Carroll and was the wife of the late Winford "Wink" Ervin McAteer.Mrs. McAteer retired from Springs Industries after more than 40 years. She was a very devoted Christian lady who loved her church and her family. Mrs. McAteer did not want to leave her earthly home until she knew each member of her family was saved.She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and doing her four daily devotionals. Mrs. McAteer enjoyed traveling, gardening and fishing and was a great baker. She and her husband were king and queen of Bojangles. Mrs. McAteer was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.Mrs. McAteer is survived by her daughters, Dianne Sweatt and her husband, Billy, of Lancaster, Janice Bowers and her fiancé, Bill Anderson, of Calabash, N.C., and Judy Hammond and her husband, Ricky, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Corey Payne (Mandi), Chad Payne (Melissa), Scott White (Amanda), Gina Burn (Richard) and Dustin Sweatt (Leah); great-grandchildren, Blake Payne, Caden Payne, Rilee Payne, Caleb Payne, Erin Payne, Claire Payne, Hayden White, Harper White, Drew Burn, Savana Burn, Matthew Sweatt, Garrett Sweatt, Tanner Sweatt and Bryson Sweatt; and a sister, Laura Williams.Mrs. McAteer was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a great-grandson, Chandler Payne; brothers, William Carroll, Walter Carroll, John Carroll, Robert Carroll, Clayton Carroll, Luther Carroll and Charley Carroll; sisters, Mary Carroll Osborne and Daisy Carroll Osborne; and sons-in-law, Max Bowers and Mike Payne.The celebration of life funeral service for Mrs. McAteer was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Zion United Methodist Church, officiated by the Revs. Mike Burgess and Michael Jarrell. Burial followed in the church cemetery.The family received friends from 6-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, and at other times at her home.The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 1665 Zion Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. McAteer. Published in The Lancaster News on Oct. 31, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lancaster News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close