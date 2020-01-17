LANCASTER – Linda Hall Duncan, 62, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Henry Hall and the late Willie B. Moses Hall.
Survivors include sons, Willie James Duncan Jr., Anthony Ray Duncan Sr. and Andrew Montreal Duncan, Brian McCloud, all of Lancaster, and the Rev. Casey Lynn Duncan of Gaston; sisters, Carrie Green of Clinton, Md., Henrietta Hall and Ella Alexander, both of Lancaster, Evon Massey of Charlotte, Ivory Gardner of Detroit and Jan Hayden of Portsmouth, Va.; brothers, David Hall of Tampa, Fla., Joseph Hall and Elder Alvin Hall, both of Charlotte, Prophet ML Hall of High Point, N.C., Randy Gardner of Detroit and Randolph McDow of Lancaster; and 19 grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Heath Springs, officiated by the Rev. Danny Reed, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was 1-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Jan. 18, 2020