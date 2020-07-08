1/1
Linda Kerr Helms
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Linda Helms, 69, died the early morning of July 6, 2020, at her home.
The funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park by the pastor of The First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Edgar McCall, with burial to follow.
The family of Mrs. Helms will receive and greet friends after the service.
Mrs. Linda was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Floyd "Buddy" Kerr and Elizabeth "Teenie" Steele Kerr, and was married to Charles Helms. Linda was a graduate of the Lancaster High School class of 1969. She played basketball and was on the Lancaster swim team. She enjoyed playing hand bells at First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Linda retired from Morningside Assisted Living, where she worked as the administrative assistant for many years. She loved spending time with her family and was the best GeeGee to her grandchildren, Claire and Chase.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Patrick Helms; her daughter, Megan Helms Benton and husband, Mason Benton, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Claire Benton and Chase Benton; and her brother, Rick Kerr and wife, Deborah, of Roswell, Ga.
The family of Mrs. Helms suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, is taking care of Mrs. Linda and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home
684 Hubbard Drive
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-285-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cassandra Smith
July 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Howard Williams
Classmate
July 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to Charles and all the Helms Family, as well as Rick and all the Kerr Family.
Micky Silvers
Friend
July 7, 2020
I never thought I would see the day when you would not be here. We were going to be roommates at Morningside! I love you so much and I will keep an eye on Laci and Meggie to be sure they keep out of trouble.
Nancy Brooks
July 7, 2020
Charles so sorry to hear about Linda, will be in our prayers
Diane Jordan
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Megan, so sorry to hear this. Bobbie and I are sending you hugs & prayers to you & your family at this time.
Candy Johnston
Coworker
July 6, 2020
May our Lord comfort and keep this family as they say farewell to this beautiful lady. She was always kind, friendly and helpful.
Shirnetha Belk
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved