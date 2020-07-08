LANCASTER – Linda Helms, 69, died the early morning of July 6, 2020, at her home.
The funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park by the pastor of The First Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Edgar McCall, with burial to follow.
The family of Mrs. Helms will receive and greet friends after the service.
Mrs. Linda was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Floyd "Buddy" Kerr and Elizabeth "Teenie" Steele Kerr, and was married to Charles Helms. Linda was a graduate of the Lancaster High School class of 1969. She played basketball and was on the Lancaster swim team. She enjoyed playing hand bells at First Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Linda retired from Morningside Assisted Living, where she worked as the administrative assistant for many years. She loved spending time with her family and was the best GeeGee to her grandchildren, Claire and Chase.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; son, Patrick Helms; her daughter, Megan Helms Benton and husband, Mason Benton, of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Claire Benton and Chase Benton; and her brother, Rick Kerr and wife, Deborah, of Roswell, Ga.
The family of Mrs. Helms suggests memorials be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 990, Lancaster, SC 29721; or to the American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, 684 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster, is taking care of Mrs. Linda and her family.