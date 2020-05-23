LANCASTER – Linda Lee Barrett Johnson, 78, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
She was a daughter of the late Milton Barrett and Ora Lee Barrett. She was married to the late Walter Hazel Johnson Jr.
Survivors include son, Keith Johnson; daughters, Linda Ann Pardue and Vickey Knight; sister, Joyce Milner; and five grandchildren.
Services are private due to ongoing public health concerns.
Memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Avenue, #100, Charlotte, NC 28207; or the , 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 24, 2020