LANCASTER – Linda Lucille Bradley Etters, 73, of Lancaster, widow of Emmett Charles Etters Sr., passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. at MUSC-Charleston.
She was born May 6, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Charlie Edward Bradley Sr. and Sarah Ada Wheeler Bradley. Mrs. Etters was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster. She was a dedicated homemaker and dearly loved her family. Mrs. Etters also rescued and loved many cats throughout the years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Etters was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon officiating. Burial was in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Etters is survived by two sons, James Patrick McCorkle Jr. of York and Chuck Etters and his wife, Carla, of Lancaster; three daughters, Linda McCorkle Lowery and her husband, Roger, of Lancaster, Libby McCorkle Lucas and her husband, Chris, of York and Kathryn Alisa Etters and her husband, John Walser, of Monroe; a sister, Jackie McCorkle and her husband, Yancy, of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, Josh, Austin, Luke, Necole, Trent, Bradley, Logan, Josh, Kayla, Brandon and Alexus; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Miles McCorkle; and a brother, Charlie Edward Bradley Jr.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Chuck and Carla Etters, 4091 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue # 600, Bethesda, MD 20814; or to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Etters.
She was born May 6, 1947, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Charlie Edward Bradley Sr. and Sarah Ada Wheeler Bradley. Mrs. Etters was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church of Lancaster. She was a dedicated homemaker and dearly loved her family. Mrs. Etters also rescued and loved many cats throughout the years.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Etters was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon officiating. Burial was in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Etters is survived by two sons, James Patrick McCorkle Jr. of York and Chuck Etters and his wife, Carla, of Lancaster; three daughters, Linda McCorkle Lowery and her husband, Roger, of Lancaster, Libby McCorkle Lucas and her husband, Chris, of York and Kathryn Alisa Etters and her husband, John Walser, of Monroe; a sister, Jackie McCorkle and her husband, Yancy, of Lancaster; 11 grandchildren, Josh, Austin, Luke, Necole, Trent, Bradley, Logan, Josh, Kayla, Brandon and Alexus; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Miles McCorkle; and a brother, Charlie Edward Bradley Jr.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Chuck and Carla Etters, 4091 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alley Cat Allies, 7920 Norfolk Avenue # 600, Bethesda, MD 20814; or to Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Etters.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.