LANCASTER – Linda Mae Miller Bell, 70, died Saturday, June 1, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Jonas Miller and Angeline Robinson Miller.
Survivors include her son, Avis Miller of Kershaw; daughters, Ziva Bell Hilton of Fort Mill and Demetra Bell of Conyers, Ga.; sister, Elaine Mungo of Greensboro, N.C.; brothers, David Miller of Lancaster and Jonas Miller Jr. of Greensboro, N.C.; and four grandchildren.
Services are noon Friday, June 7, at Unity Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Rayford J. Waiters, with burial in the Mt. Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lugoff.
Viewing is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Crawford Funeral Home in Kershaw.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on June 5, 2019