LANCASTER – Linda McManus Blackmon, 69, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

She was born March 15, 1951, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Melvin Odell McManus and Bessie Elizabeth Hammond McManus. Linda loved her Lord and Savior, her family, nursing and ministering to others. Her children and grandchildren were the greatest joys in her life. In her last days, the family spoke with Linda about her amazing legacy in each of these areas, to which she replied, "That was my goal."

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Blackmon will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.

Mrs. Blackmon is survived by a son, Greg Blackmon and his wife, Ann, of Lancaster; a daughter, Kim Latham and her husband, Monty, of Lancaster; a brother, Wayne McManus and his wife, Rhonda, of Cullman, Ala.; and eight grandchildren, Reagan Hendryx (Steven), Spencer Blackmon, Trevor Latham, Seth Blackmon, Harrison Latham, Sydney Blackmon, Zoe Latham and Zeke Latham.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the committal service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International, c/o Kimberly Latham, 816 Lakeside Circle, Lancaster, SC 29720.

Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Blackmon.

