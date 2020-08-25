1/1
Linda McManus Blackmon
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANCASTER – Linda McManus Blackmon, 69, of Lancaster passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1951, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late Melvin Odell McManus and Bessie Elizabeth Hammond McManus. Linda loved her Lord and Savior, her family, nursing and ministering to others. Her children and grandchildren were the greatest joys in her life. In her last days, the family spoke with Linda about her amazing legacy in each of these areas, to which she replied, "That was my goal."
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Blackmon will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Second Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Brian Saxon officiating. Burial will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park.
Mrs. Blackmon is survived by a son, Greg Blackmon and his wife, Ann, of Lancaster; a daughter, Kim Latham and her husband, Monty, of Lancaster; a brother, Wayne McManus and his wife, Rhonda, of Cullman, Ala.; and eight grandchildren, Reagan Hendryx (Steven), Spencer Blackmon, Trevor Latham, Seth Blackmon, Harrison Latham, Sydney Blackmon, Zoe Latham and Zeke Latham.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the committal service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Compassion International, c/o Kimberly Latham, 816 Lakeside Circle, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Blackmon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lancaster News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service - Lancaster
709 North White Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 286-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved