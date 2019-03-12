HEATH SPRINGS – On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Linda Meador McAteer, 75, passed from this earth to be with her Lord and Savior.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Meador McAteer.
One of 11 children, she was the baby. Mrs. McAteer was born in Ghent, W.Va., on Feb. 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Dewey Franklin Meador and Eda Lilly Meador. She was the wife of Andrew Brown McAteer Jr.
Mrs. McAteer retired from Springs Industries. She enjoyed camping at the beach and the mountains and loved yellow roses, butterflies, flamingos and being a "Granny" to her grandchildren, great-grands and grand-dogs. Mrs. McAteer was a great cook. She was a member of Springdell Baptist Church.
Mrs. McAteer is survived by her husband of 58 years, Andrew Brown McAteer Jr.; a son, Alan McAteer and his wife, Tammy; a daughter, Andra McGuirt and her husband, David; four grandsons, Dustin McGuirt (Jennifer), Andrew McGuirt (Jessica), Corey McGuirt (Tiffany) and Stewart McAteer (Jody); four great-grandchildren, Luke, Kinsley, Ava and Chloe, and two on the way; a brother, Frank Meador and his wife, Elva; and several nieces and nephews, among them Jim Kiser and his wife, Bonnie, who was like a brother to Linda.
Mrs. McAteer was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Nile, Jack and Vaughn "Pete" Farley; six sisters, Eula F. Meador, Iris Keith, Edna Farley, Joann Moye, Louise Young and Betty Almond.
The celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. McAteer will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, at Springdell Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Tillman.
The family will hold a private burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive family and friends from 1-2 p.m., one hour prior to the service at the church and suggest memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice, 223 S. Herlong Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Springdell Baptist Church Building Fund, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. McAteer.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory
1800 Charlotte Highway
Lancaster, SC 29721
803-283-2100
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 13, 2019