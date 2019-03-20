Linda Reid, 70, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late John Reid Sr. and Inez McGee Reid.
Survivors include sisters, Lillie Mae Reid, Nancy Jones, Earlene Outen and Mary R. White, all of Lancaster; and brother, James E. Reid of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at McMullen Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Albert Tucker, with burial at Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m., Wednesday, March 20, at McMullen Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at 108 N. Market St., Lancaster.
McMullen Funeral Home
403 Clinton Avenue
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 283-4085
Published in The Lancaster News on Mar. 20, 2019