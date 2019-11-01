Guest Book View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 210 East Hilton Street Kershaw , SC 29067 (803)-457-4771 Send Flowers Obituary

KERSHAW – Linda Dianne Stein Catoe, 72, of Kershaw, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at her home.

Born in Hamlet, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Marvin Luther Stein and Helen Bernice Davis Stein.

Mrs. Catoe was a member of the Red Hat Society and a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. She had a love for sports, but most of all loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Amy C. Lucas (Rusty); son, Matt Catoe (Jeanne); grandchildren, Brett Lucas (Alexis), Ansley Lucas, Codie Catoe and Madie Catoe. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Harold M. Stein (Becky), Grady V. Stein (Melanie), Carol J. Scott, Margaret "Bootsie" Britton (Reggie) and Gail C. Weeks (Albert).

In addition to her parents and husband, Alvin R. Catoe, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donald L. Stein, Charles M. Stein and Glenn W. Stein.

The service for Mrs. Catoe was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Center Grove Baptist Church, with the Rev. Sam Catoe officiating. Burial was in Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following at the graveside. Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 236 Scout Cabin Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.

