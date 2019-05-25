Linda (Hayden) Simmons

Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sunday, May 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
LANCASTER – Linda Hayden Simmons, 65, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
She was the daughter of Ruthie Mae Hayden and the late James McMurray.  
Survivors include daughters, Latricshu Hayden and Lydia Hayden, both of Lancaster; sons, Mark Hayden, Antonio Hayden, Morris Hayden and Fredrick Hayden, all of Lancaster; mother, of Lancaster; sisters, Jean Stevens and Cynthia Lowery, both of Lancaster; and brothers, James Hayden and Eric Hayden, both of Lancaster.
Services are 2 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at Resurrection of Life Ministries, officiated by Pastor Monica Ross, with burial at I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery. 
Viewing is from 1-7 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Published in The Lancaster News on May 25, 2019
