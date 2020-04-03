Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Sue (Baker) Long. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Indian Trail Chapel 4431 Old Monroe Rd Indian Trail , NC 28079 (704)-821-2960 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Sue Baker Long, 67, of Union County, N.C., passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the home of her daughter while under Hospice Care.

Graveside services will be held at a later date at Flint Ridge Baptist Church in Heath Springs.

Linda was born on Sept. 2, 1952, at Marion Sims Hospital in Lancaster. Her early years growing up were spent in Charlotte. Linda was raised in a Christian home where she accepted The Lord, Jesus Christ, at an early age. She lived by every Word of God, and was a devoted servant unto The Lord all of her life. Linda was an accomplished student of God's Word, who loved to share and teach His love and salvation to others. She was a loving and dedicated daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, with a rare beauty and most humble personality. Her interest in fashion led to an occupation as a professional seamstress. Linda was a member of Flint Ridge Baptist Church and the United Society Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph L. Long; siblings, Judy Baker Hollingsworth, twin sister, Brenda Baker King (Daniel) and James R. Baker (Janis); children, Donald W. Campbell II, Timothy L. Campbell (Jennifer), Brian C. Crump and G. Elizabeth Crump; and 12 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Edward Baker and Nell Elizabeth Smith Baker Wilsen.

Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail Chapel is assisting the family.

