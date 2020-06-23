Linda Truesdale "Bert" Myers
1950 - 2020
LANCASTER – Linda "Bert" Truesdale Myers, 69, died Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in the Mt. Calvary AME Zion Church Cemetery. The Rev. James Scott will officiate.
Linda "Bert" T. Myers, a daughter of the late Elton Truesdale Sr. and Ruth Ellen Reid Truesdale, was born Aug. 16, 1950, in Lancaster.
Survivors include her son, Mario Myers (Maheni) of Lancaster; a sister, Jean T. Holloway (Harold) of Anderson; one granddaughter, Maricia Myers of Lancaster; and a sister in Christ, Darlene Curry of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.

Published in The Lancaster News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Funeral Home
410 West Meeting Street
Lancaster, SC 29720
(803) 285-3261
