LANCASTER – Lindsay D. Powers, 57, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was a son of Peggy Hinson Crenshaw and the late James D. Powers and his wife, Linda. He was married to Nancy Mangum Powers.
Survivors include his mother, Peggy; wife; daughter, Paige Powers; stepson, Michael Ray Mangum; and brothers, Joel Powers and Donald Powers.
Services were 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, with burial at Union Baptist Church.
The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home and Cremation was in charge.
Published in The Lancaster News on Feb. 8, 2020