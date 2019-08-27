FORT LAWN – Lisa Ann Blackwell Teetor, 54, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Joe Lawton Blackwell and Cora Lee Brasington Blackwell and the wife of Brian Teetor.
Survivors include son, Michael Teetor of Fort Lawn; and daughter Amanda Teetor of Fort Lawn.
Services are noon, Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Lancaster Memorial Park officiated by the Rev. Chase Catledge.
The family will receive friends from 11-11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Lancaster Funeral Home and at other times at her home.
Published in The Lancaster News on Aug. 28, 2019